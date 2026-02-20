Underage prostitution trial for ex-Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn set to start next month

A trial date has been set for a former Minnesota state senator charged in connection with an underage prostitution sting.

A judge on Tuesday denied Justin Eichorn's motion to dismiss the charge and set a start date of March 30 for his trial. Eichorn has pleaded not guilty to one federal charge of attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.

Eichorn, a Republican, represented part of St. Louis County in northern Minnesota before resigning last year. He was arrested in March after allegedly arranging to meet up with an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl.

Eichorn's attorneys unsuccessfully argued the charge was "vindictively motivated by personal animus" and "that it was motivated solely by the fact that the government is unable to secure a more significant period of incarceration for Mr. Eichorn in the initial prosecution by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office." County authorities initially charged Eichorn, but dropped the case after the feds filed their own. The county attorney's office said this is "common practice."

Other motions from the defense to suppress statements and evidence were also denied.

Republican Sen. Keri Heintzeman won a special election to fill Eichorn's seat in April.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.