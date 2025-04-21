Justin Eichorn, charged in prostitution sting, asks judge for access to his children

A former Minnesota state senator accused of attempting to pay a teenager for sex has asked a judge to modify restrictions on his contact with minors so that he may see his own children.

Justin Eichorn, a Republican who represented District 6 before resigning in March, is due in federal court in St. Paul Monday. Ahead of that hearing, his attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to change his release conditions, which bar him from associating with anyone under 18 "except in the presence of a responsible adult who is aware of the nature of the background" of the allegations against Eichorn.

Eichorn faces a federal charge of attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. Prosecutors allege he responded to an online prostitution ad that was part of a sex trafficking sting by Bloomington police and other law enforcement.

In a motion filed Friday, Eichorn's attorneys said he "wishes to continue his relationship with his children," and without a modification to his release conditions, he will be "cut off" from them.

"Mr. Eichorn has been served a petition for divorce which will involve custody questions regarding the couple's four minor children," the attorneys wrote. "Mr. Eichorn respectfully requests he have contact with his children both by telephone and in person so he may legitimately maintain his relationship with his children during this difficult time. This will allow the state court to address visitation of the children during any dissolution proceedings."

Eichorn is currently at a halfway house in Duluth.

A special election to fill Eichorn's vacated seat will take place April 29. Republican Keri Heintzeman and Democrat Denise Slipy are running in the GOP-leaning district.

Note: The video above originally aired March 27, 2025.