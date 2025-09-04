Julie Blaha, Minnesota state auditor, won't seek re-election in 2026

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha has announced she won't be seeking a third term in office.

In a video posted to X on Thursday morning, Blaha said she has accomplished her goals to "rebuild an office that was under attack and protect Minnesotans' rights to make decisions in their local communities."

Blaha, a Democrat, first took office in 2019. The former union leader and educator won re-election in 2022 against Republican Ryan Wilson, who criticized her for not stopping the Feeding Our Future scandal earlier.

The scheme, in which several nonprofit leaders conspired to steal $250 million in child nutritional funds, was dubbed the largest pandemic fraud case in the country by the U.S. Attorney's Office, and has led to dozens of convictions.

Blaha argued she did all she could to halt it, and said it's the duty of the legislative auditor to lead such investigations.

"Minnesota has a strong and effective Office of the State Auditor," Blaha said. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and confident the Office is ready to welcome its 20th State Auditor."

Her term runs through Jan. 4, 2027.

This story will be updated.