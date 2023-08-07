DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI charge

UPDATE (Aug. 31, 2023): Rep. Wolgamott has pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor DWI. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



KANABEC COUNTY, Minn. -- A Minnesota state representative pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor DWI charge after he was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Mora in July.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Daniel Wolgamott of St. Cloud was arrested on July 7 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was pulled over on Highway 23 by a trooper who was searching for a vehicle related to a report of someone drinking vodka in a liquor store parking lot.

The trooper pulled Wolgamott over after they observed his vehicle had expired registration on the rear license plate and appeared to be weaving within the lane, the state patrol said. The vehicle also did not have a front license plate.

After pulling Wolgamott over, the trooper observed "signed of alcohol impairment" and later placed Wolgamott under arrest for suspicion of DWI.

Daniel Wolgamott Kanabec County Jail

"After completing the processing for driving while impaired, a search warrant was obtained and Wolgamott provided a fluid sample," the state patrol said in a release.

Wolgamott was booked in Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

In early August, officials confirmed that Wolgamott was charged by citation with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. According to officials, his blood alcohol content was .099, which is over the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty to one of the counts Thursday. The maximum sentence for fourth-degree DWI is 90 days in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Wolgamott is a Democrat who represents District 14B in the St. Cloud area. In the last legislative session, Wolgamott served as the speaker pro tempore and was honored as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association's Legislator of the Year in 2023.

Wolgamott statement

Wolgamott released a statement to WCCO shortly after the charges were confirmed.

"On Friday, July 7, while attending a weekend wedding celebration outside of Mora, Minnesota, I was stopped by law enforcement in Kanabec County under suspicion for driving while impaired. I have received a citation indicating that my BAC was 0.09." "Since this incident occurred, I have taken actions to live up to my commitment to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. "I have received certification for my participation in a Mothers' Against Drunk Driving victim panel, in which I heard heart-breaking stories about the fatal and tragic consequences of drunk driving. My heart goes out to the families who participated in the panel, and I thank them for their courage in sharing their stories." "I have undergone a professional chemical health assessment. I received six separate risk rating scores of "zero", and was issued an assessment that I do not have an alcohol use disorder." "I have received certification for my participation in an 8-hour level 1 alcohol education class." "I want to reiterate my wholehearted apology to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and once again express my gratitude to the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe." "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I will continue to do the work I need to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust you have placed in me."

NOTE: The video above is from July 7, 2023.