Minnesota's legislative auditor set for more investigations after funding boost

Minnesota is ramping up its response to fraud amid dozens of convictions in the Feeding Our Future scandal, and the investigation into a "massive scheme" to rip off the state's Housing Stabilization Services.

Judy Randall, the state's independent, non-partisan legislative auditor, says her office will be conducting more audits of how taxpayer funds are being spent.

"There's just been really an increased demand for that type of work, and so we are trying to do our best to meet that demand," Randall said.

She says her office is also increasing contact with legislators at the Capitol.

"We're going from one set of meetings to select topics," she said. "A set of meetings once a year to two sets of meetings every year."

The Legislature approved an additional $1.24 million for the legislative auditor this year for more staff and resources. Republican state Rep. Patti Anderson says the public wants answers on how their money is being spent.

"Where are the dollars going? Why is there so much fraud?" Anderson said. "Minnesota used to have clean government, and we want to get that back."

The legislative audit commission gave the green light to seven new audits, including ones for nursing home licensing; agricultural water quality certification; new voter registration systems; and the Board of Animal Health Oversight of Companion Animals.

WCCO asked Democratic state Sen. Scott Dibble if he believes the auditor's office can get the government back on track.

"Yes, I mean that's the exact purpose we have for something like the legislative auditor," Dibble said.

Legislators say they expect to get the results of the audits discussed in time for the start of the next legislative session that's set for January 2026.

The Office of Legislative Auditor also accepts suggestions for audits from the public.