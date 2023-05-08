Jordan Neely family: Daniel Penny, man seen in subway chokehold video, "needs to be in prison"

Grand jury could meet today on Jordan Neely's subway chokehold death Grand jury could meet today on Jordan Neely's subway chokehold death 03:29

NEW YORK - A grand jury could meet as early as Monday to consider a case involving a Marine veteran who's accused of putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold on an F train last week.

Neely's family is speaking out.

There's no word yet on when a grand jury could decide on bringing charges against the Marine veteran. but tension and frustration have been growing following the death of Neely, who was killed at the Broadway-Lafayette station last week.

Those emotions are also coming from the family, who's now speaking out for the first time.

In a contentious statement, the family had this to say in response to a statement Daniel Penny's lawyers put out last week:

Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life. In the first paragraph he talks about how "good" he is and the next paragraph he talks about how bad Jordan was in an effort to convince us Jordan's life was "worthless." The truth is, he knew nothing about [Jordan's] history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan's neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing. In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown "indifference" for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison. Mayor Eric Adams please give us a call. The family wants you to know that Jordan matters You seem to think others are more important than him. You cannot "assist" someone with a chokehold.

The statement comes as a small memorial for Neely was taken down Monday morning at Broadway-Lafayette after people placed flowers, candles and signs pointing attention to his death and mental health issues in New York City.

Chaos erupted Saturday at the 63rd and Lexington Avenue subway stop where dozens of protestors stormed the station, even jumping on the tracks to demand charges be brought against Penny.

Penny was seen on video putting Neely in a deadly chokehold.

Rev. Al Sharpton and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke about the incident at the National Action Network Saturday.

"This man had a mental issue, and the way to handle that is not to put him in a chokehold and squeeze the life out of him," Sharpton said.

"What happened here is someone held someone in a chokehold and choked him to death. There has to be accountability for that," Williams said.

Witnesses say Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator on subway platforms.

Sources say he was homeless, had a history of mental illness, was arrested over 40 time for charges for charges including assault and disorderly conduct. CBS2 has learned minutes before his death, Neely was acting erratically on the train, throwing trash, threatening passengers and yelling he was hungry. Several passengers called 911.

Friday, Penny's attorneys released the following statement about the incident:

We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely. Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death. For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.

In a war of words, Neely's family said "Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assignation, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life."

The NYPD says 12 people have been arrested following the chaotic protest at 63rd Street. They're looking for six more individuals who they also believe were involved.