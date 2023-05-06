Rev. Al Sharpton calls for charges against Daniel Penny, 2 others who restrained Jordan Neely on subway

Rev. Sharpton calls for charges against Daniel Penny, 2 others in Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK -- The National Action Network is calling for charges against Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old Marine veteran seen on video choking Jordan Neely for nearly 3 minutes before his death on the subway.

Penny was questioned and released by police hours after Neely's death, but before the medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

Sources told CBS2 the case is expected to go before a grand jury next week to determine if charges will be brought against Penny.

Saturday morning, Rev. Al Sharpton joined the chorus of voices demanding charges against Penny and two other individuals seen on video restraining Neely.

Sharpton also questioned why Penny wasn't arrested after police questioned him.

Friday, Penny's attorneys released the following statement:

We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely. Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death. "For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.

The attorney now representing Neely's family spoke to TMZ Live.

"Someone may use the word 'unhinged.' Well, who's really unhinged when you look at the end of this incident? It's the man who killed him. That's who's unhinged. That's who everyone should've been afraid of," attorney Lennon Edwards said.

Hundreds protested Neely's death in Washington Square Park on Friday and called for Penny's arrest.