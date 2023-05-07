Six people wanted for jumping on subway tracks during Jordan Neely death protest, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released pictures of six people wanted for criminal trespassing during a protest over the death of Jordan Neely.

Police said the suspects caused a hazardous condition and interrupted subway service when they jumped onto the tracks at the station at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

More than 100 demonstrators stormed the station on Saturday.

They were demanding charges be brought against Marine veteran Daniel Penny, 24, who was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold before his death.

Sources told CBS2 the case is expected to go before a grand jury next week to determine if criminal charges will be brought against Penny.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.