Trial date set for Vikings WR Jordan Addison's California DUI case

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to go to trial next month on a drunken driving charge in California. 

The jury trial for 23-year-old Addison will begin July 15, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and driving with .08% blood alcohol content in December.

Authorities allegedly found Addison asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on a Los Angeles freeway on July 12, 2024.

Addison has yet to face discipline from the Vikings or the NFL, but he previously said he would accept whatever punishment is handed down.

In 2023, ahead of his rookie season, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities said he was driving his Lamborghini 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Addison has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.

