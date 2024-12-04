Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to drunken driving charges in California

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to drunken driving charges in California.

Addison, 22, entered not guilty pleas to driving under the influence and driving with driving with .08% blood alcohol content, according to court records.

The charges stem from a July 12 incident in which Addison allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce on a Los Angeles freeway.

Addison has not yet faced discipline from the Vikings or the NFL for the alleged offense, but has said he will accept whatever punishment he receives.

"Any disciplinary actions that come my way I'm going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back," Addison said. "Whatever's out there for me, I'm going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it. I'll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that come my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I'll do what I've got to do."

The charges marked Addison's second traffic violation in as many offseasons. Last summer, he was cited for speeding and reckless driving in St. Paul. Authorities said he was driving his Lamborghini 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Addison's next hearing in the DUI case is set for Jan. 9.

The wide receiver is second on the Vikings in receptions (36) and receiving yards (575) this season, behind superstar Justin Jefferson.