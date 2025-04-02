These Minnesota chefs, restaurants are up for James Beard Awards in 2025

Diane’s Place named one of NYT’s best bakeries in the U.S.

Diane’s Place named one of NYT’s best bakeries in the U.S.

Diane’s Place named one of NYT’s best bakeries in the U.S.

Three Minnesotans are among the five nominees for best Midwestern chef in this year's James Beard Awards, and the state is in competition in several other categories as well.

The James Beard Foundation announced its award nominees — culled from an earlier list of semifinalists — on Wednesday.

The highlight for locals is the Best Chef: Midwest category, where three Twin Cities cooks made the cut:

Shigeyuki Furukawa

Diane Moua, Diane's Place

Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, Missouri

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, Minnesota

David Utterback, Ota and Yoshitomo, Omaha, Nebraska

Minneapolis' Bar Brava is up for the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program honor, while Bûcheron — also in Minneapolis — will vie for Best New Restaurant.

In addition, Rep. Angie Craig is being honored with an Impact Award, a new feature of the foundation that recognizes "changemakers actively working to push for standards that create a more equitable, sustainable, and economically viable restaurant industry and food system for producers, workers, and consumers alike."

The foundation is giving Craig a nod for leading efforts to pass the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which it said "tapped the power of family farmers to lower costs for Americans."

The James Beard Awards are considered the restaurant industry's most prestigious honors. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 16.