Minneapolis' Vinai, Diane's Place among 20225 James Beard Award semifinalists

MINNEAPOLIS — The semifinalists are out for the 2025 James Beard Awards — the restaurant industry's most prestigious honor — and many Minnesotan chefs and eateries are among those listed.

In the Outstanding Chef category, one of the top awards, Ann Ahmed of Khâluna in Minneapolis made the cut. It's a step up for Ahmed, who was a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Midwest category each of the last two years.

Minneapolis' Spoon and Stable, a staple on best Twin Cities restaurant lists for years, is up for the Outstanding Restaurant award.

Two Minneapolis spots are semifinalists in the Best New Restaurant category: Bûcheron and Vinai. Last year, Vinai made an appearance on the New York Times' Restaurant List, which runs down the best meals in the country. The Times noted the menu's personal touch from chef Yia Vang.

Mucci's in St. Paul will compete for the Outstanding Hospitality award, while Bar Brava in Minneapolis earned a nod in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

Five Minnesotans are up for the Best Chef: Midwest award this year:

Shigeyuki Furukawa

Abraham Gessesse, Hyacinth, St. Paul, MN

Mateo Mackbee, Krewe, Saint Joseph, MN

Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis, MN

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN

Diane's Place is one of the 22 best bakeries in the country, according to the New York Times. Flour & Flower in St. Joseph, run by Mackbee of Krewe, was also on the list. Moua has earned several previous nominations in the James Beard Awards' Outstanding Pastry Chef category.

There are several semifinalists from Wisconsin, as well:

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee (Outstanding Chef)

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge, Milwaukee (Outstanding Bar)

Agency, Milwaukee (Best New Bar)

Ross Bachhuber and Samuel Ek, Odd Duck, Milwaukee; Jamie Brown-Soukaseume and Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume, Ahan, Madison; Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee; Kyle Knall, Birch, Milwaukee (Best Chef: Midwest)

The list of semifinalists will be whittled down on April 2, and the winners will be announced on June 16.

