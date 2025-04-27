How to stay safe ahead of heightened severe weather threat

A look at how you can stay safe during dangerous Minnesota storms

At the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minnesota on Sunday, it is all hands on deck ahead of ideal conditions for severe weather across much of the state.

"Things are going to evolve pretty quickly tomorrow," said Joe Strus, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Twin Cities. "This is not necessarily rare that we're talking about severe weather this time of the year, but when you look at some of the pieces coming together with the atmosphere tomorrow, it does suggest that we're talking about a higher end type day, and that in itself is a bit more rare for us in the upper Midwest."

We're talking possible damaging winds, hail, even tornadoes, as storms chances increase beginning Sunday night to Monday.

"There is a scenario tomorrow, where we could be talking about EF-2 plus type tornadoes," said Strus.

It means turning on Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), even a NOAA weather radio from your local pharmacy will do the trick.

"Have the conversation with your family. If we get a warning issued tomorrow, tornado warnings issued for our area, where do we go," said Strus.

If conditions take a turn, take shelter in your basement away from windows.

What if you live in an apartment and you don't have that option?

"Lowest level of the complex, certainly a better call than staying in your unit a little bit higher up," said Strus.

If you're on the road during a tornado: "what do I do if I'm driving, I'm on say 94 right, and I'm in an area where there's not a lot around, and there's a tornado, pull over. We encourage folks to get down in a ditch," said Strus.

All in all, Strus said, don't let your fears get the best of you.

"Use that fear, put it into motion, put a plan in place, and know that tomorrow is a day to know where to go, if and when severe weather knocks on your door," said Strus.