Country artist Hardy to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Mononymous country music star Hardy is set to kick off the final weekend of the 2026 Minnesota State Fair.

The fair announced Hardy and opening act McCoy Moore will play the Grandstand on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show start at $62 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Last year, Hardy put out his fourth studio album, "Country! Country!" and earned a No.1 hit with "Favorite Country Song." Before becoming a performer in his own right, Hardy wrote songs for Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and other country stars.

Moore put out his first single, "Something to You," last year before signing a record deal and releasing a self-titled EP. He and Hardy are currently on tour together.

This year's Grandstand acts also include TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Rod Stewart, "Weird" Al Yankovic and Bonnie Raitt. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are also still available.

The fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.