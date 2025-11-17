"Weird Al" Yankovic to perform at Minnesota State Fair in 2026

One of the most successful comedy musicians of all time is coming to the Minnesota State Fair next year.

"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Grandstand on the first Friday of Great Minnesota Get-Together. It's just one of his stops on his 90-city BIGGER & WEIRDER tour in 2026.

Yankovic, 66, will be joined at the state fair by Puddles Pity Party, a 7-foot tall sad clown who sings.

Over the past four decades, Yankovic has made parodies of hits by artists, including "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon" and "Smells Like Nirvana."

Before his stop in St. Paul, Yankovic will perform in Duluth on June 26. He'll close out his tour in Wisconsin, with one performance in Green Bay and one in Milwaukee

Yankovic performed at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota, in June.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday and start at $54.