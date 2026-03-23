TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue bringing '90s classics to the Minnesota State Fair

Three of the most iconic '90s music groups are joining forces at this year's Minnesota State Fair.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will play the Grandstand stage on Saturday, Sept. 5, as part of their "IT'S ICONIC" tour.

TLC, one of the bestselling groups of all time, had a string of hits between 1992 and 1999 including "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Red Light Special," "What About Your Friends" and "Unpretty."

Salt-N-Pepa, best known for the hip-hop classics "Push It!" and "Shoop," collaborated on the massive 1993 hit "Whatta Man" with En Vogue, who Billboard magazine crowned the second most-successful female music group of the '90s.

From left to right: Salt-N-Pepa, TLC and En Vogue. Getty Images

En Vogue's other hits include "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," "Free Your Mind," Don't Let Go," "Hold On" and "Something He Can Feel."

While this is Salt-N-Pepa's first visit to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, TLC last played the Grandstand in 2021 with Shaggy, and En Vogue graced the now-defunct Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., with reserved seating prices ranging between $59 to $90.25. Party Deck tickets are also available for between $114 to $127.75.

This year's Grandstand acts also include Rod Stewart, "Weird" Al Yankovic and Bonnie Raitt. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are also still available.