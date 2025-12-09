Rod Stewart, Richard Marx announce Minnesota State Fair double bill

Rod Stewart, one of the bestselling musicians of all time, is bringing his legendary voice and decades worth of hits to the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2026.

Sir Rod, who's 81, and 80's and 90's pop idol Richard Marx, 62, will take to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand stage on Sept. 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging between $86 and $185.

The last time Stewart graced the Grandstand stage was in 1984 while promoting the album "Camoulflage," which featured the hits "Infatuation" and "Some Guys Have All the Luck."

His state fair appearance, one of the final stops on his global "One Last Time" tour, comes off the heels of a blockbuster Las Vegas residency and a foray into big band crooning.

This will be the third time Marx has played the state fair, with his last two appearances occurring in 1990 and 1992. The Grammy award winner — most famous for the hits "Right Here Waiting," "Endless Summer Nights" and "Hold On to the Nights" — made history in 1989 after his first seven singles made the Billboard Top 5, a feat that has not been duplicated by any male artist.

The Stewart-Marx double bill is the second 2026 Grandstand show announced so far. "Weird Al" Yankovic, who also played the 1984 fair, is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 28, 2026. His opening act is the singing clown Puddles Pity Party, most famous for his appearances on "America's Got Talent."