Gov. Walz among friends saluting fallen St. Paul firefighter Chris Parsons

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota's bravest came together Wednesday to salute a longtime St. Paul fire captain who fought to make their lives better.

Chris Parsons, 48, died suddenly last week. He is survived by his partner, two daughters, and a community he served for more than two decades.

"Chris was an icon and his legacy will last forever," said Mike Smith, a fellow fire captain and president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21.

Parsons was remembered for devoting his life to his family, the St. Paul community and for fiercely advocating for first responder safety.

"As a fire captain, Chris was a natural leader," said St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks. "His command presence along with his respectful, inclusive approach provided a level of service we should all aspire to attain."

Parsons suffered a cardiac arrest last week after one of his shifts. His death is being recognized as in the line of duty.

"I know you'll always be with me," said Parsons' daughter, Annika. "I see you in the tennis ball tubes scattered around the house and the running shoes stacked by the door. I hear you when a guitar plays."

Kaya Parsons, Chris' eldest daughter, said, "He would want all of us to carry on being our true selves and living our best lives."

Smith described Parsons' work as a lobbyist "instrumental" in banning cancer-causing flame-retardant chemicals.

Gov. Tim Walz called Parsons a friend.

"If you're gonna talk about Chris Parsons, it's gonna be funny, it's gonna be big, it's gonna be happy," Walz said. "And to rectify that with Chris Parsons not being with us anymore is almost too much to bear."

You can support Parsons' family by donating to an online memorial fund for PFAS research.

Money will go toward keeping up his fight against cancer-causing chemicals and supporting firefighters' health needs.