Good Question: How did the St. Paul Winter Carnival get started?

Good Question: How did the St. Paul Winter Carnival get started?

Good Question: How did the St. Paul Winter Carnival get started?

ST. PAUL. Minn. — Thursday night's kickoff to the St. Paul Winter Carnival marks the celebration's 138th year. The 10 day festival brings over 100,00 visitors to downtown St. Paul to embrace the spirit of Minnesota winter.

But how did the tradition get started? Good Question.

It's the oldest winter festival in the United States.

"This goes way back to 1885 when a reporter from New York came to town," Tom Barrett said.

RELATED: Meet the St. Paul Winter Carnival's Canine King and Queen

The legend goes, they didn't care much for Minnesota winters.

"Pretty much wrote up an article that Minnesota — the Twin Cities — is basically Siberia. Uninhabitable by human form," Barrett said.

Barrett says people set out to prove them wrong, hosting the first St. Paul Winter Carnival in 1886.

"The ice palace in St. Paul was one of the first buildings to have electricity," Barrett said.

Minnesota, Saint Paul Rice Park, Winter Carnival 2018. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Over 20,000 ice blocks were used for the first ice palace, costing just over $5,000.

"It was a huge undertaking," Barrett said.

Even then, winter activities took center stage.

"If you know where Ramsey Hill is in St. Paul, it is huge. And they set up a toboggan slide — one-fourth of a mile," Barrett said.

The fun lasted four weeks. There were nine parades and the tradition of bouncing someone was born.

Then there's the legendary characters and the storming of the palace.

"These are folks who fought literally in the Civil War," Barrett said.

King Boreas and the Queen of the Snow battled against the fiery Vulcan Krewe.

READ MORE: For generations, Vulcan Krewe have worked to heat up St. Paul's Winter Carnival

"That's really been the legend that's continued all these years," Barrett said. "You form your allegiances, but everyone gets together when its time to celebrate."

Barrett has seen the festival evolve over the years. But one tradition that's lived on is the Winter Carnival button — he has all of them.

"After World War II, when they came back, this was the special button they gave. Then they gave all the veterans this special button to wear in the parade," Barrett said.

Surviving pandemics, wars and weather, the St. Paul Winter Carnival remains a showcase of the beauty and warmth of Minnesota winters.

The carnival runs through Feb. 4. Most events are free, but a collector's button gives you access to coupons and prizes.