Meet the St. Paul Winter Carnival's Canine King and Queen

4 things to know from Jan. 23, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The furriest members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival's royal family have been unveiled.

Union Depot revealed the winners of its Doggie Depot King and Queen contest Tuesday: Queen Adonika, a 2-year-old husky/Pomeranian mix, and King Big Mac, a 2-year-old French bulldog.

King Big Mac (left) and Queen Adonika Union Depot

Adonika "loves the snow, meeting new people, and having her picture taken," the depot said, while Big Mac's "charismatic personality and remarkable intelligence make him perfectly fit for royalty."

There were 79 nominees for queen, and Adonika won with 515 votes. Big Mac had 287 votes, the most among the 140 nominees for king.

The canine contingent will march in the King Boreas Grande Day Parade Saturday at 2 p.m. They'll also have an official crowning ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Union Depot.

This year's St. Paul Winter Carnival runs this Thursday through Feb. 4.