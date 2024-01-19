For generations, Vulcan Krewe have worked to heat up St. Paul's Winter Carnival

For decades, Vulcans have aimed to help warm up winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. — At the state fairgrounds, the snow part of Vulcan Snow Park is a work in progress. Whereas longtime members of the Vulcan Krewe who have been building it since 1985 are in excellent form.

"They're working hard shoveling snow out here at the snow park or using heavy equipment moving snow for us," said John Maslowski, General Flameous (2001).

Since 1940, Vulcan Krewes have been running toward community pride and service. These members grew up seeing the men in red, riding firetrucks, drawing V's on kids, handing out and pushing people's buttons.

"I ran for junior royalty way back in 1971. I lost that competition and said, 'No more of this royal stuff, I want to be one of the guys in red,'" explained Tom Barrett, Volcanus Rex (2004).

The Vulcan Krewe represents the warm side of the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

"This goes back to 1886, when a writer from New York came to town and said it was too cold for any human habitat. Folks in St. Paul (said) we need to do something about that, so they created the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The legend is, basically, do you like it hot or do you like it cold," said Barrett.

At the end of the carnival, they overthrow King Boreas and his royal family bringing the warmth back to Minnesota, while bonding through the warmth of friendship.

"You take seven guys that you don't know any of them. You put them together. You're together for 10 days of the winter carnival. You develop those bonds and relationships and here we are 23 years later," said John Maslowski.

Every year, a completely new Vulcan Krewe is selected for the carnival. It's a significant time and financial commitment for members. Maslowski, who was working for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, didn't tell his wife at first.

"We had three young children. At first, she wasn't sure what she was getting herself into but now she's embraced it and it's part of our family," said Maslowski.

The Vulcans are already recruiting for 2025. This Saturday and Sunday, Vulcan Snow Park hosts the snow stomp. It's an opportunity to see how the giant snowblocks are created that will be used for the snow sculpture competition.

The competition runs Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28.