Man who stole $1M in Feeding Our Future scheme pleads guilty

A man who stole $1.1 million in federal funds in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme pleaded guilty to money laundering on Thursday.

Gandi Yusuf Mohamed had two companies — GAK Properties LLC and GIF Properties LLC — that he used to receive and launder the proceeds of the fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Between March 2021 and July 2022, he received more than $1.1 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program money that was meant to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandi Mohamed is the brother of Ikram Yusuf Mohamed, who opened several food sites and enrolled them in the federal program under the names of her family members and friends.

He was one of 10 people charged by federal prosecutors in February 2024. All of them have since taken guilty pleas.

Gandi Mohamed was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.