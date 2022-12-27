Watch CBS News
Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud months after Feeding Our Future scandal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars.

This plan comes months after criticism regarding how the state handled the investigation into Feeding Our Future, the group at the center of an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud the federal government.

MORE: Ellison, Walz again reject criticism on alleged Feeding Our Future fraud

Earlier this year, Walz directed multiple state agencies to conduct a review of federal programs and find the most effective ways to improve state oversight over such programs.

The governor's office said in a press release that the review suggested "opportunities to enhance oversight and accountability."

The plan adds an Inspector General at the Department of Education and more staff at six agencies, as well as expands the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration.

Walz is requesting the legislature fund the development of a roadmap for statewide grants management systems to help identify and prevent fraud.

Additionally, Walz says Minnesota will seek federal changes to reduce the risk of fraud in federal programs, including addressing gaps in training, oversight, and federal standards.

