Crime

10 more charged in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors announced more charges in the Feeding Our Future fraud case Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has named 10 new defendants:

  • Ikram Yusuf Mohamed, 41, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.
  • Shakur Abdinur Abdisalam, 45, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  • Aisha Hassan Hussein, 27, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  • Fadumo Mohamed Yusuf, 57, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.  
  • Sahra Sharif Osman, 41, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  • Suleman Yusuf Mohamed, 39, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.
  • Gandi Yusuf Mohamed, 43, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.
  • Said Ereg, 45, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
  • Najmo Ahmed, 34, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
  • Hoda Ali Abdi, 53, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The charges are connected to a scheme to exploit a federally-funded child nutrition program during the pandemic. Dozens have been charged in connection with the scheme, and some have already pleaded guilty.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 6:08 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

