Frey begins third term as Minneapolis mayor; protesters call for accountability

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has begun his third term as the city's leader.

An inauguration ceremony was held at Pantages Theater on Monday morning to swear him in, along with City Council members and other elected officials.

Election officials said Frey won with 50.03% of the vote during November's election, with his closest challenger, state Sen. Omar Fateh, earning 44.37%.

Frey's office in a news release said his administration's priorities for the next four years include housing, safety and "economic opportunity."

"The next four years will focus on reducing concentrated poverty, expanding housing choices, and ensuring that growth reaches middle- and upper-income neighborhoods that have historically excluded new affordable housing," the release said.

Frey's administration is also hoping to grow the Minneapolis Police Department, expand behavioral crisis response teams and "implement durable reforms" under its consent decree. The decree requires law enforcement to meet specific goals before federal oversight is removed, a process that often takes years and millions of dollars.

Demonstrators outside Pantages during the inauguration asked for police accountability and justice for domestic violence victims Mariah Samuels and Allison Lussier.

Lussier's family says she made several calls to police to report domestic abuse by her ex-partner. The medical examiner says she suffered a brain injury before her death, but couldn't determine what caused the injury. Her family believes it came at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, and they believe police could have done more.

Samuels' family is asking a similar question. The dog groomer and mother of two was killed last September. Her family said she had made several calls to police, and minutes before she was shot, she posted a video on Facebook of her ex-boyfriend hitting her.

Protesters, according to a written statement, are asking the city for $5 million to establish an investigative unit to review and investigate domestic violence cases and a statement from both Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara "acknowledging that the Minneapolis Police Department" failed Lussier and Samuels.