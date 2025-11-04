Minneapolis mayoral election is on the ballot today. Here's what to know for the 2025 race

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot for the Minneapolis mayoral election.

Who are the candidates running for mayor of Minneapolis?

There are 15 candidates running for Minneapolis mayor:

DeWayne Davis

Kevin Dwire

State Sen. Omar Fateh

Incumbent Jacob Frey

Jazz Hampton

Charlie McCloud

Xavier Pauke

Troy A. Peterson

Andrea Revel

Alejandro Richardson

Brenda Short

Adam Terzich

Laverne Turner

Jeffrey Alan Wagner

Kevin Ward

The four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds are Frey, Fateh, Davis and Hampton.

What platforms are the Minneapolis mayoral candidates running on?

Frey is seeking his third term at the helm of the state's largest city, but Fateh, Davis and Hampton have agreed to lobby for each other's second- and third-place votes. Because Minneapolis elections are ranked-choice, it's a strategy that could cost Frey his reelection.

Frey was first elected mayor in 2017. During his tenure, he's touted his investments in affordable housing and he's also emphasized his administration's historic pay increases for the Minneapolis Police Department, as well as his focus on downtown revitalization. Critics however, have long denounced his handling of the unrest following the murder of George Floyd, as well as his disagreements with the city council over a pay boost for rideshare drivers, the creation of a labor standards board and a city budget.

Fateh was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020. The Democratic Socialist passed legislation that funded free college tuition for low-income Minnesotans and authored a bill to legalize fentanyl test strips, which advocates say is a key for harm reduction. His highest-profile legislation is a law that set a minimum wage and other protections for rideshare drivers, which came together in the final hours of the 2024 session.

Davis spent over 20 years in Washington, D.C., working for three members of Congress and progressive think tanks. He then turned towards ministry, leading the Plymouth Congregational Church.

Hampton grew up in Minneapolis, is a former attorney and is an adjunct professor of law in entrepreneurial studies at St. Thomas University. He is the CEO for TurnSignl, an app that connects drivers with local lawyers when they get pulled over.

This summer, Fateh won the Minneapolis DFL's endorsement in an upset, but it was pulled following a complaint by Frey, who alleged that there was an "extraordinarily high number of missing or uncounted votes." The state DFL eventually sided with Frey, and the city's DFL is barred from endorsing a candidate for mayor this year.

Need help registering to vote, finding your polling place or knowing what's on your ballot?