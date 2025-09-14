Minneapolis police investigating after 2 killed, 1 injured in 2 separate shootings early Sunday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred hours apart early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says a man and a woman are dead and another man is injured following the shootings.

The first incident happened just before 2 a.m. While police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of Lake Street East, the call was updated to a shooting, according to the department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Officers were informed that a second man with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening arrived at the hospital after transporting himself privately. Investigators believe he was injured in the Lake Street shooting.

The second shooting happened at approximately 7:53 a.m. on the 1400 block of Russell Avenue North. There, police met a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

O'Hara says the second shooting may be related to domestic violence, and that the shooter fled before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time," O'Hara said. "The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."

Police ask anyone with information on either incident to contact the department by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.