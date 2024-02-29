Minneapolis police investigating woman's "suspicious death" inside North Loop apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman who had been dead "for an unknown amount of time" was found in a North Loop apartment Thursday, according to Minneapolis police, who are now investigating.

A dead body was reported in an apartment building on the 700 block of North Fourth Street around 3 p.m., the city's police department said. Officers found a 47-year-old deceased woman inside. She has not been publicly identified.

Police classified her death as suspicious, but have not yet determined a cause or manner.

No one has been arrested.