Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigating woman's "suspicious death" inside North Loop apartment

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 29, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 29, 2024 02:30

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman who had been dead "for an unknown amount of time" was found in a North Loop apartment Thursday, according to Minneapolis police, who are now investigating.

A dead body was reported in an apartment building on the 700 block of North Fourth Street around 3 p.m., the city's police department said. Officers found a 47-year-old deceased woman inside. She has not been publicly identified. 

READ MORE: Man killed in shooting near downtown Minneapolis that hurt 3 others was Pierre Miller

Police classified her death as suspicious, but have not yet determined a cause or manner.

No one has been arrested.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 3:57 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.