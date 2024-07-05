Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police make "numerous" arrests after fireworks chaos in Dinkytown

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Several people were arrested in Dinkytown Thursday evening during a chaotic scene in which people shot off fireworks in the streets.

Video at the scene captured the mess that happened, as young people shot off fireworks towards others, towards the streets and towards cars. 

Minneapolis police say there were "numerous" arrests. SWAT was on scene assisting as well. 

It was a scene similar to last July, when 16 people were arrested for shooting fireworks at people, and even at police cars at Bde Maka Ska.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there would be a heavier police presence, and said if anyone threatens the safety or property of others, officers would act.

