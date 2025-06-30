Some Minneapolis residents hope street closures make for quieter Fourth of July

How Minneapolis is preparing for July Fourth

Troy Gourde remembers the absolute chaos that was Fourth of July 2023 in Minneapolis.

"Lots of fireworks, lots of noise," said Gourde.

Things turned around last year, Gourde said, when the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board closed portions of the parkway to vehicles around his Bde Maka Ska home.

"Changed things up significantly, a lot quieter," Gourde said. "A lot less noise."

Parts of Bde Maka Ska Parkway will once again be closed for this year's Fourth of July, in an effort to stop large volumes of vehicles gathering during the holiday, the park board said.

The Stone Arch Bridge, another problem spot in the past, will also be closed on the fourth.

Unless you have handicapped parking, the parking lot at Boom Island will be closed July Fourth. It was a month ago that Stageina Whiting was shot and killed, and six others were hurt, in a mass shooting at the park.

The Minneapolis Office of Community Safety said they are working with several agencies to keep celebrations safe.

"Gun violence, the irresponsible use of fireworks, or impaired driving of both vehicles and boats can quickly turn any celebration into a tragedy," a spokesperson said.

Minneapolis officials said they will give more details about Fourth of July safety plans on Wednesday.

With continued street closures, Gourde is hoping for another quieter fourth, especially for his dog Rocket.

"He goes and he tries to hide in the basement if possible," Gourde said.

MPRB July Fourth road closures include:

West River Parkway will be closed to vehicles from 4th Avenue North to 11th Avenue S. The closure will take effect mid-morning of July 4 and reopen the morning of July 5.

Main Street Southeast will be closed to vehicles from Hennepin Avenue to Sixth Avenue Southeast at 3 p.m.

The Stone Arch Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and bicycles.

The Boom Island Park parking lot will be open only for vehicles with a disability parking certificate.

West Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed to vehicles from Richfield Road to Xerxes Avenue South.

East Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed from West 36th Street to West 31st Street. The Bde Maka Ska Parkway closures will take effect the evening of July 3 and reopen the morning of July 5.

Minneapolis Police Department road closures beginning at 7 p.m. on July Fourth include:

Third Avenue Bridge will be closed (Red, White and Boom! firework fallout zone).

MPD limited access local traffic only beginning at 7 p.m. on July Fourth include:

Second Street South closed from Third Avenue to 13th Avenue.

University Avenue Southeast from Interstate 35W to Oak Street will be one lane of traffic.

Fourth Street Southeast from Interstate 35W to Oak Street Southeast will be one lane of traffic.