20 adults charged with riot in Minneapolis fireworks chaos, with more charges possible

New perspective on the chaos that overtook Dinkytown Thursday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been announced in connection to fireworks incidents occurring over the Fourth of July weekend in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, 20 adults have been charged with second-degree riot, with a review underway to determine if other individuals will face charges.

"The office worked closely with law enforcement partners through the entire holiday weekend and will continue to do so," the attorney's office said in a statement.

In Dinkytown, Minneapolis police made dozens of arrests Thursday evening after people were shooting fireworks off in the streets. Video at the scene showed young people aiming fireworks at others and towards vehicles.

WCCO

In an update Friday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said no one was seriously injured. Minneapolis police had over 200 additional officers working. Ramsey County deputies, Minneapolis Park Police, University of Minnesota Police and State Patrol were also working throughout the city.

"It's ridiculous that our residents and other people visiting our town have to deal with this egregious behavior," said O'Hara. "That's why our law enforcement response this year was different."

Over 30 people were arrested. Of those arrested and given citations, 27 were adults and eight were juveniles. The ages range from mid-teen to early 20s.

While riot charges have already been filed, O'Hara said in his Friday update that specific individuals throwing mortars will be charged with assault as well.