Former Robbinsdale schools employee gets probation for possessing child sexual abuse material

A former employee at a Twin Cities school district who pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material will be on probation for three years, court records show.

The 25-year-old man, who worked for Robbinsdale Area Schools, pleaded guilty in October to possessing pornographic work involving a minor.

On Wednesday, a judge handed him a stayed sentence of 60 days in jail, contingent on completing three years of probation. If he does complete the probation, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He was also ordered to complete 30 days of community service.

At the time of his arrest, Robbinsdale Superintendent Teri Staloch said the man had been employed since 2022, and "supported staff technology services" at Lakeview and Sonnesyn elementary schools in Robbinsdale and New Hope, respectively. The district said he did not directly instruct or supervise students.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.