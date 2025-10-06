Former Robbinsdale schools employee pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

On what was supposed to be the first day of his trial, a man who worked at a Twin Cities school district pleaded guilty Monday to possessing child pornography.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in his St. Louis Park residence on May 6 and charged with possession of pornographic work involving a minor.

Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch said he was hired by the district in 2022 to support staff technology needs and did not directly instruct or supervise students.

If his plea deal is accepted at sentencing, he'll receive a 90-day jail sentence which will be stayed for three years.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website. The Minnesota Department of Health also has resources available here.