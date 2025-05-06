Robbinsdale schools employee arrested for possession of child pornography, authorities say

A Robbinsdale School District school employee is behind bars, accused of having child pornography.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in St. Louis Park Tuesday morning. During the search, they say an adult man was arrested for possession of pornographic material involving minors.

School leaders say the man has been employed since 2022 and supported staff technology needs at Lakeview and Sonnesyn Elementary Schools.

The district is calling the allegations deeply troubling and said the man did not provide direct instruction or supervision of students. School officials say he was not assigned to work with students.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch wrote:

"We were informed today that a LAN technician who has supported staff technology services at Lakeview and Sonnesyn Elementary Schools was arrested by the St. Louis Park Police Department on suspicion of possession of pornographic material involving minors. These allegations are deeply troubling and upsetting for all of us.



This individual is not a classroom educator. Their role is to provide technical support for staff and systems within our schools. While they do not have regular, unsupervised access to students, we recognize that their presence in school buildings may still cause concern.



For data privacy reasons, we are not sharing the individual's name. However, we understand that people may learn more about this law enforcement matter through news reports. We are cooperating fully with the St. Louis Park Police Department and are following all necessary protocols to support the safety and well-being of our students and staff.



Please know that student safety is always our highest priority. We remain committed to fostering a safe, supportive, and trusting environment for every child, every day."

The man is being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center pending felony charges.