Federal raid in Minneapolis leaves more questions than answers

A federal raid in Minneapolis has led to more questions than answers and days of back and forth between law enforcement and elected officials.

Now, the Minneapolis City Council is stepping in calling for further investigation. Thursday, they voted unanimously for an independent after-action review of what happened on Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue Tuesday.

Council members say they are asking for this review in response to community concern. They want the City Auditor to take a look at the actions taken by the City and the Minneapolis Police Department during and immediately after the incident.

Law enforcement say Tuesday's targeted raid solely focused on drug and human trafficking and MPD came for crowd control, but advocates and elected officials are pushing back on that narrative.

"We know that ICE was present in our community regardless of gaslighting that city officials are saying," said Council Member Jason Chavez. "We need to know why there was ICE in our community and why our police department was assisting with crowd control."

But Imran Ali, general counsel for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association says elected officials are doing more harm than good.

"What was troubling is a lot of activists getting some misinformation from elected leaders and that fueled the fire," he said.

In the middle of controversy, a community member and business owner Daniel Hernandez is stepping up hoping to bridge the gap in his community by inviting Mayor Jacob Frey to Lake and Bloomington so community members can hear from him directly.

"For me the main point was to reassure our people," Hernandez said. "People are relieved to know the mayor himself came to the heart of the Latino community to talk to our people."

The council requested that the After-Action Review be completed by the end of July 31.