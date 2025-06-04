Minneapolis police chief calls federal law enforcement's actions "tone-deaf" after chaotic raid

Minneapolis leaders have addressed concerns following Tuesday's chaotic clash between protesters, police, deputies and federal law enforcement.

It happened just before noon outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant off East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue. The Department of Homeland Security says it was executing multiple search warrants and didn't make an arrest, calling the operation "groundbreaking."

But crowds quickly gathered at the scene, many believing it was an immigration raid. City leaders soon released statements about the operation's actual purpose.

"This incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement," said Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday.

Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also released statements echoing the same explanation.

Front row, from left to right: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Mayor Jacob Frey WCCO

During a joint press conference about their "Operation Safe Summer" plan, Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara said they didn't know about the operation until it was already underway.

Sheriff Dawanna Witt said her office had some knowledge of what was going to happen, but she could only say it was tied to a "transnational criminal organization" — one of eight warrants executed across Minnesota linked to human trafficking.

All said that while Tuesday's operation was necessary, it was poorly planned, and O'Hara criticized the actions of federal law enforcement.

"I had concerns and I have relayed them to our federal partners," O'Hara said. "I think the matter in which some of it was handled was tone-deaf for the situation. I think there's no question everybody learned yesterday just how heightened and how tense the issue of immigration enforcement in this city is."

Frey, O'Hara and Witt also slammed local leaders for reacting without the facts, emphasizing the raid wasn't tied to immigration despite the presence of agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison called local and federal agents involved "faux military clowns," while mayoral candidate and state Sen. Omar Fateh called it "blatant facism."

WCCO

"When things are tense and heightened and spiraling out of control, you need leaders to step back and gather the facts and deal with the situation that was unfolding," O'Hara said.

Also on Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released a statement about Tuesday's raid, sharply criticizing Homeland Security's explanation and accusing the department of deploying ICE "to terrorize people."

"I want to be very clear that ICE showing up in the heart of one of our vibrant immigrant communities alongside local law enforcement causes grievous and irreparable harm," Moriarty said. "Across the country, ICE is conducting masked abductions of people who are at university, entering courthouses, and working and contributing to this country."

Moriarty also urged local law enforcement to be "clear and transparent" about their involvement with federal agencies or risk discouraging "people from reporting crimes, from testifying as witnesses, and from seeking help."

WCCO went to the U.S. District Courthouse in Minneapolis and found federal search warrants connected to the raid, but they were sealed.