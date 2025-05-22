Federal judge orders release of University of Minnesota student detained by ICE

A federal judge has ordered the release of University of Minnesota student Dogukan Gunaydin months after his detainment by immigration agents.

According to court documents, the judge on Wednesday granted Gunaydin's second amended petition for writ of habeas corpus. In the court order, the judge ruled that his "immediate" release must be confirmed by the Trump administration by 4 p.m. Thursday.

WCCO has confirmed that Gunaydin is at the federal building at Fort Snelling in St. Paul awaiting his release.

The 28-year-old Turkish citizen is an MBA student at the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis and was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in March. Homeland Security officials say Gunaydin's visa was revoked due to a 2023 DWI arrest in Minneapolis and not for being involved in protests.

"This is not related to student protests," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement at the time. "The individual in question was arrested after a visa revocation by the State Dept. related to a prior criminal history for a DUI."

Police dash cam video of the 2023 arrest shows Gunaydin saying he feared deportation after officers told him a breathalyzer test showed he was three times over the legal limit.

News of the student's ICE detention sparked student protests and expressions of concern from university and political leaders.

Federal prosecutors later accused Gunaydin of being a public safety and national security threat, according to court proceedings.

Gunaydin's attorney, Hannah Brown, argued during a bond hearing that he has expressed remorse for the DWI, understands the seriousness of his arrest, and even sold his car as a form of personal punishment so he couldn't drive anymore.

In early May, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against deportation.

WCCO crews will be at Fort Snelling and this story will be updated.