Judge rules University of Minnesota student detained by ICE cannot be deported

A judge has ruled that detained University of Minnesota student Dogukan Gunaydin cannot be deported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The judge made the ruling on Monday, more than two weeks after a bond hearing.

The 28-year-old Turkish citizen is an MBA student at the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis and was detained by ICE in March. Homeland Security officials say Gunaydin's visa was revoked due to a 2023 DWI arrest in Minneapolis.

In his ruling, the judge wrote, "Respondents shall not remove, transfer or otherwise facilitate the removal of Gundaydin from the District of Minnesota," and, "no other person or agency shall remove, transfer or otherwise facilitate the removal of Gunadyin from the District of Minnesota on Respondent's behalf."

The judge also granted Gundaydin a temporary restraining order, which could be extended if he shows good cause.

Requests from Gunaydin's attorney, Hannah Brown, to reinstate his student status, and to immediately release him from detention were denied by the judge.

Police dash cam video of the 2023 arrest shows Gunaydin saying he feared deportation after officers told him a breathalyzer test showed he was three times over the legal limit.

"I should not have done this," Gunaydin said in the dash cam video. "I just don't want this to be the reason that I go back to the third-world country, that I just f****** die from a terrorist organization."

Court records show that in March 2024, when Gunaydin petitioned to enter a guilty plea, he stated, "I understand that if I am not a citizen of the United States, my plea of guilty may result in deportation, exclusion from admission to the United States, or denial of naturalization as a United States citizen."

Brown argued during the hearing that he has expressed remorse for the DWI, understands the seriousness of his arrest, and even sold his car as a form of personal punishment so he couldn't drive anymore.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.