"Factory enhanced" snow causes crashes and spinouts in Wisconsin

Menomonie, Wis. — A murky day for turkey day. In this part of western Wisconsin, "murky" is an understatement.

A narrow band of snow quickly dropped three inches on drivers — even sending a semi sliding into a ditch.

The National Weather Service says it's likely because of a glass manufacturing company near Menomonie.

"That steam rises into the deck of clouds that are above it, and the steam acts as little particles that the water droplets can latch onto and create snow crystals" said Meteorologist Caleb Grunzke of the National Weather Service. "Everything came together perfectly for several inches of snow and major traffic problems."

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported 16 crashes in a 5 hour span, including a six-car pile-up.

"We kind of drove in and out of the snow very dramatically" said Dave Erickson, who was making the trip back to the Twin Cities from Milwaukee.

"Drive safe, happy Thanksgiving" Erickson added.