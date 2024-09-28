Some Minnesotans rejoice extended summer temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS — From sailing to swimming, area lakes were packed with people beating the heat. But it's technically fall, and many people are confused.

"Usually, I'm wearing sweaters by now but clearly not today," Marie Peck said.

Instead of sweater weather and pumpkin spice, sailing season continues. Jude GawneMark was out Saturday, helping people get on the water at Bde Maka Ska.

"We are very blessed with how beautiful it's been," GawneMark said.

As a sailing instructor at Minneapolis Sailing Center, she says this extended summer is just what they needed for business.

"It's way busier than expected. A lot of people come up and ask what this is all about, and we have a ton of reservations today and tomorrow," GawneMark said.

From lakes to restaurants, the warmer weather is leading to increased sales.

"It's beautiful life is beautiful," Jack Estenson said.

At French Meadow Bakery and Café, there's still an appetite for patio season.

"Almost Halloween and I'm still enjoying every little bit of spring basically," Estenson said. "It's nice to see people in the sunlight with a smile."

Summer continues with Sunday being a gorgeous day locking in the driest and warmest September on record.