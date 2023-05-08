Domestic assault suspect arrested after six-hour search in Scott County

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – A domestic assault suspect is in custody after several law enforcement agencies searched hours for him Sunday in Scott County.

Prior Lake police say officers were first responded to a report of a domestic assault with a weapon at about 1:15 p.m.

They say the suspect ran away, crashed a car, then took off into the woods at the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Police from Savage, Shakopee and Lakeville, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, set up a perimeter.

The man was eventually tracked down with the help of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.

Officers say he surrendered peacefully at about 7:45 p.m., and was booked into the Scott County Jail.