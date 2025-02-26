DOJ threatens to sue Minnesota over noncompliance with Trump's transgender athlete ban

MSHSL under investigation for not following ban on trans athletes

The U.S. Justice Department says it "stands ready to sue" Minnesota and two other states that are defying President Trump's executive order earlier this month banning transgender girls and women from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent letters on Tuesday to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Erich Martens, director of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), warning them "Minnesota should be on notice," and her department "will hold accountable states and state entities that violate federal law."

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Ron Nocetti, executive director of the California Interscholastic Federation, also received similar warnings.

"This Department of Justice will defend women and does not tolerate state officials who ignore federal law," Bondi said in a release. "We will leverage every legal option necessary to ensure state compliance with federal law and President Trump's executive order protecting women's sports."

On Friday, Mr. Trump met with members of the National Governors Association, including Mills, who told the president "see you in court" following statements he made the previous day about denying her state federal funding over his executive order, entitled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

On Thursday, Ellison announced the president's ban was in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the MSHSL turned to his office for legal opinion following its announcement on Feb. 7 that it wouldn't comply with the order, citing the state law.

Days after the MSHSL's announcement, the U.S. Department of Education announced it had launched a Title IX investigation into the league, as well as its California counterpart.

Ellison wrote in his opinion that "Title IX does not authorize the President to issue directives with the force of law" and therefore "does not supersede Minnesota law."

Minnesota House Republicans, including Speaker Lisa Demuth, have since urged Martens to comply.

"This executive order intends to uphold fairness and maintain competitive integrity in school-based athletics, including those in Minnesota," Demuth said in a letter to the league. "By refusing to comply, we believe the MSHSL is jeopardizing equal opportunities for all athletes, particularly female athletes."

Late last year, Charlie Baker, president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), said he knew of "less than 10" transgender student-athletes within his organization. Earlier this month, the association announced it would "take necessary steps to align" its policy with the order.

The athlete ban is one of several transgender-related executive orders Mr. Trump has signed in his first weeks in office, including an order aiming to restrict transgender people from serving in the military and one that mandates the federal government to recognize only two genders.

Minnesota lawmakers passed a law in 2023 establishing the state as a "trans refuge."

On Tuesday, the White House also took aim at Ellison and leaders in other states who are also in defiance of his immigration enforcement measures, calling them "sick politicians who want killers, rapists roaming our streets."

In response, Ellison accused Trump of "trying to rule this country via executive order."

There are several free, anonymous support resources for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including:

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 12, 2025.