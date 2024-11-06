Minnesota trans community feels "sense of fear" following Trump's re-election

Local LGBTQ+ organizations are pushing out resources for community

Local LGBTQ+ organizations are pushing out resources for community

Local LGBTQ+ organizations are pushing out resources for community

MINNEAPOLIS — While some are celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's victory, it's causing concern through the transgender community in Minnesota.

"I think for us and my community, I think it was just this instantaneous sense of fear," said Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride.

Itt's the fear of uncertainty, Otto said, as Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

The Trump campaign has spent more than $19 million on two anti-transgender TV ads that have aired 55,000 times since Oct. 1, according to data from AdImpact.

"I think for me, the biggest trouble comes from the misinformation that's in them," Otto said about the ads. "The misinformation just means we have to continue to battle that."

Following news that Trump won, Twin Cities Pride has been working to raise awareness of local LGBTQIA-plus organizations.

"We've had a lot of phone calls already this morning. We pushed out some mental health crisis lines on our social medias," Otto said.

The election news has meant a greater demand for yard signs advocating for the protection of trans youth, he said.

Last year, a law established Minnesota as a "trans refuge" state, keeping out-of-state laws from interfering in the practice of gender-affirming health care.

"This is not the first time we've faced a battle and a challenge and we always come out on too," Otto said.

Otto said Trump's election won't stop Twin Cities Pride from speaking the truth and standing up for what's right.

"We have no plans of going anywhere, but getting bigger and stronger," Otto said.

A few free, anonymous resources include The Trevor Project for LGBTQIA+ people under 25.

The Trans Lifeline is a weekday hotline where you'll speak to a trans or non-binary operator.

And 988 is a 24/7 hotline for all people.