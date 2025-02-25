White House calls out Minnesota politicians, St. Paul in statement on deportations

The back and forth between the Trump administration and Minnesota politicians is heating up.

In a press release, the White House says President Trump is "removing illegal immigrant killers and drug dealers from our streets and sending them back where they belong."

It also attacks Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other officials in sanctuary cities saying they are "sick politicians who want killers, rapists roaming our streets."

Mr. Trump says Ellison warns law enforcement of liability if they enforce immigration detainers.

In a press release, the White House provided a tiny sample of the illegal immigrant criminals arrested in "sanctuary " cities under Mr. Trump.

In St. Paul, ICE arrested a Sudanese national convicted of rape of a victim under 13 and a Mexican national convicted of criminal sexual conduct against a victim under 14.

The release says "If politicians in so-called 'sanctuary' locales had it their way, these vicious criminals would still be free to roam the streets."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has said targeting immigrants is threatening our safe spaces.

Since Mr. Trump's second term as president began, Ellison has challenged many executive orders or joined lawsuits from other Democratic attorneys general to block those orders they feel are not constitutional.

"What they all amount to when you add them all up, is Trump trying to rule this country via executive order. He's going around established government institutions like the Congress, like the courts," Ellison said.

In a statement, Carter said, "Our St. Paul officers solve murder investigations at twice the national rate and have cut violent crime by double digits, if the president wants real solutions to avoid a repeat of the record homicide surge America suffered during his first term, we're happy to help."

Ellison is using social media to speak to his constituents.

"So this is the time to do your patriotic duty and say no. Lift up your voice, join in this struggle," Ellison said.

While some fellow Democrats praise Ellison, calling him a guardian of law and order, the Minnesota Republican Party says he and other leading Democrats are "actively protecting criminals over law-abiding citizens."