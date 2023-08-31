Driver in deadly north Minneapolis crash arrested; also suspect in assault of officer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into another car, killing one and injuring another last month.

The crash happened on the evening of July 18 at North Washington and 21st avenues, killing Andrew Hyde. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police reported that someone driving a stolen Hyundai crashed into Hyde , the driver of a classic car, and then took off.

MORE: Andrew Hyde, killed by car thief in Minneapolis crash, remembered as "beautiful dad," classic car lover

WCCO

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in south Minneapolis after multiple "near misses" in the last few days. The suspect fled when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but officers later relocated him and took him into custody without incident.

After claiming to have ingested narcotics, police took the suspect to HCMC. He was booked Wednesday night after being released from the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect is also believed to be involved in the assault of a Minneapolis police officer last weekend.

Officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person "slumped" over inside Saturday when they encountered the suspect.

When officers made contact with him, MPD says he began to struggle and rapidly accelerated the vehicle forward with an officer partially trapped inside the open driver's door.

The driver allegedly dragged the officer a short distance until the car hit a support pillar of a nearby structure. The officer freed himself and rolled away as the driver reversed and then fled.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.