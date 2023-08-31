Suspect who allegedly injured Minneapolis police officer during attempted arrest now in custody

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man police say injured an officer during an attempted arrest in Minneapolis is now in custody.

The injury occurred Saturday around 3:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person "slumped" over inside. Responding officers learned the vehicle's license plates were stolen.

MPD said when officers made contact with the man inside and told him he was under arrest, he began to struggle and rapidly accelerated the vehicle forward with an officer partially trapped inside the open driver's door.

The driver allegedly dragged the officer a short distance until the car hit a support pillar of a nearby structure. The officer freed himself and rolled away as the driver reversed and then fled. Officers initiated a pursuit before terminating it once they lost sight of the vehicle.

MPD says the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

Jail records indicate the man police identified as the suspect was arrested Wednesday evening. WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.

WCCO has reached out to MPD for more information.