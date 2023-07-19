Watch CBS News
Man killed in north Minneapolis crash involving stolen Hyundai

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash involving a stolen Hyundai in north Minneapolis.

Police say the Hyundai hit a car in the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. 

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital, where he died. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The person who was driving the Hyundai was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Police are investigating the crash.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 10:34 PM

