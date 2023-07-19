Man killed in north Minneapolis crash involving stolen Hyundai
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash involving a stolen Hyundai in north Minneapolis.
Police say the Hyundai hit a car in the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North around 7:30 p.m.
The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital, where he died. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The person who was driving the Hyundai was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Police are investigating the crash.
