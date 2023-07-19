Man killed in north Minneapolis crash involving stolen Hyundai

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash involving a stolen Hyundai in north Minneapolis.

Police say the Hyundai hit a car in the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North around 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital, where he died. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Police confirm a man in his 40's in the yellow car was killed in the crash.



The grey vehicle was a stolen Hyundai. The driver fled the scene, while a passenger in the stolen vehicle was treated for her injuries. https://t.co/t34n3f4Dn1 — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) July 19, 2023

The person who was driving the Hyundai was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Police are investigating the crash.