Minneapolis police officer injured during traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer is recovering after authorities say a man injured him during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person "slumped" over inside on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East around 3:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the license plates of the vehicle to be stolen plates.

When officers attempted to make contact with the man inside the car, they announced he was under arrest due to the stolen license plates.

Police say the driver began to struggle, put the car in drive and rapidly accelerated the vehicle forward with an officer partially trapped inside the open driver's door.

The driver allegedly dragged the officer a short distance until the car hit a support pillar of a nearby structure. The officer freed himself and rolled away as the vehicle reversed and then fled.

Officers initiated a pursuit before terminating it once they lost sight of the vehicle.

MPD says the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are searching for the suspect, who has been identified as a 27-year-old man.