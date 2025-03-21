Dangerous Man Brewing Co. to fully cease operations at end of month

Why craft breweries are worried about the new steel and aluminum tariffs

Why craft breweries are worried about the new steel and aluminum tariffs

About a year-and-a-half after closing its northeast Minneapolis taproom, Dangerous Man Brewing Co. says it will cease operations completely.

The brewery, a staple of the Sheridan neighborhood for a decade, moved to a distribution-only model in October 2023, citing a post-COVID sales decline and increasing real estate costs.

On Friday, the brewery announced on social media it will be fully shutting down at the end of March.

"After 12 incredible years of crafting beer and creating community, the time has come for us to hang up the brewing paddle," the brewery's statement said. "Like many in our industry, we've faced changes and challenges, and are in a position where we can make the call with intention, our staff, and future in mind."

Dangerous Man said its beer and other beverages will be available in stores, restaurants and bars until supplies run out. It will release one last beer, aptly named Last Call IIPA, on Tuesday.

"With more gratitude than sadness, we say goodbye," the brewery said. "THANK YOU for the love and support you poured into Dangerous Man. As we wind down over the next few weeks, grab another pack, raise a glass to the memories and to all you hold dear. Let's toast to the last call of something great and the beauty of new beginnings."

Dangerous Man opened its taproom in 2013 and quickly became a darling of the local beer scene with its signature Peanut Butter Porter and other experimental brews. After closing the taproom, owners Rob Miller and Sarah Bonvallet opened a production facility in Maple Lake to continue brewing and canning beers, THC tonics and other beverages. While they once floated the idea of opening a space for on-site drinking in Maple Lake, it never materialized.

Yia Vang, the chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen, opened a restaurant named Vinai in Dangerous Man's old taproom last year. Vinai is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in the 2025 James Beard Awards.