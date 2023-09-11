Yia Vang's Vinai to take Dangerous Man's place in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis brewery Dangerous Man announced the impending closing of its taproom over the weekend. The future of the space it's vacating is now clear.

Yia Vang, the chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen, will open his new restaurant Vinai in the space in spring 2024.

"Right now, we are just beginning this newest chapter but we invite you to share the news and follow along for more updates," the restaurant said in a statement on Instagram. "The support all of you have shown over the years is truly remarkable. We cannot wait to welcome you into our home and have you join us at our table."

According to its website, Vinai is "a new restaurant honoring the past, present, and future of Hmong cooking." Its menu will include "modern interpretations of the Hmong family dishes Yia grew up eating including large shared mains, bright veggie sides and bold sauces."

Dangerous Man has rented the building at 13th Avenue and 2nd Street for more than 10 years. When the owner put the building up for sale a couple of years ago, the building was out of the owners' price range. That, coupled with declining sales post-COVID, led owners Rob Miller and Sarah Bonvallet to reevaluate the business, opening a production facility in Maple Lake.

The owners told WCCO Dangerous Man is definitely not done, but they are taking some time to determine future plans.